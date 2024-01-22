Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has penned an appreciation note to his elder brother, Chief Leo Edochie.

He wrote this via his Instagram page.

In a public display of brotherly love, Yul Edochie appreciated his elder brother for being there for him.

The movie director prays for God’s blessings to “never seize” in Chief Leo’s life.

He explicitly states his gratitude for Chief Leo, acknowledging everything he has done for him.

Yul prays for God’s blessings to “never seize” in his life

He wrote;.

“Today, I want to appreciate this great man.

My eldest brother, Chief Leo Edochie.

Chinaemeeze 1 of Nteje.

Nwoke Ike.

I will not go into much details, but I just want you to know that I appreciate you, I appreciate all you do and all you stand for.

You’re one of a kind and one in a million.

May God’s blessings never seize in your life.

You’re a great man.

Na man you be.

I love you big bro.”

