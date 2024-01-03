Nigerian Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has called out his first wife, May Edochie for refusing to drop his surname.

The two quarreling couple have commenced their marital conflict after the actor went online to allege that she had undergone a surgery to enlarge her bosom.

In a new post on his Instagram page, Yul Edochie stated that his wife filed for a divorce but has refused to drop his surname, ‘Edochie’.

He added that he has been asking her family to return the money he paid as her bride price but they have vehemently refused.

He wrote:

“You have filed for divorce.

Yet you refused to drop my name.

Return the bride price I paid, you & your family refused.

i have asked for the return of the bride price a couple of times, you people vehemently refused.

i don’t understand why.”

