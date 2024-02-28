UK based Nigerian gay man is over the moon as his mother finally accepts his sexuality after 6 long years.

The young gay man shared his joy with his social media followers to his Twitter, X account, @danyomii, in a tweet.

He revealed how he used to battle and pray over thoughts of homosexuality while he was a youth pastor in Nigeria.

When he relocated to the UK, he discovered himself and fully embraced his sexuality.

However his mother, as a typical African mother, refused to accept him and kept pleading with him to change and marry a woman.

He refused his mother’s request and began a relationship with another young man in the UK.

After six long years of trying, his mother finally accepted him and called him her son to the excitement of the man.