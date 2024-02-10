A Nigerian man who is in four serious relationships and has 3 side chicks has asked for advice on how to end each of them.

The unknown man was seen lamenting in a WhatsApp chat that was shared on social media.

He lamented to the friend about his relationship, revealing that he is deeply committed in four of them.

In addition, he has three side chicks making it a total of 7 partners.

He lamented that he didn’t know how to break up with his lovers.

“I have 4 relationships and 3 side chicks, now I don’t know how to break my babies heart,” he lamented to the friend.

See chat below …

Meanwhile, Kunle Remi, a Nollywood actress, explained in a recent video why he has been glowing ever since he married his wife Tiwi.

Soma, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, shared a video on his Instagram story anticipating Valentine’s Day with his fellow “taken” colleagues.