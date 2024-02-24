A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to heep praises on her hardworking and honest husband who would rather do menial jobs than commit fraud.

The lady, simply known as Mrs Zanga on Twitter, X, shared a heartwarming description about her husband.

Sharing photos of him doing different menial jobs, Mrs Zanga emphasized his integrity and unwavering support towards their family.

In a post that is currently trending on social media, the lady refused to back down despite negative comments from trolls.

She wrote:

“I married a man who would rather do this to provide for his family than do fraud. I married a man who you can trust with your building projects. He’s accountable. I married a man that knows the value of every single penny and can bring value for money. He’s reliable.”

TWKlint stated: “I just love the love btw u and ur family. Na so e suppose dey be.’

empopson opined: “Everything no be for social media.. There are many men doing worse work than this.”

OfficialEl6 said: “Una go divorce soon Amen 🙏.”

Big_graceee said: “Haha funny thing is he might be even working for a fraud boy 😂.”

