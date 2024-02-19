BBNaija All-stars housemate, Soma Apex has opened up about his difficulty quitting smoking, reaching out to his social media followers for advice and support.

In a recent Twitter post, the reality star revealed that he’s determined to give up cigarettes but admitted it’s tough.

He wrote; “I gotta quit smoking cigarettes… but it’s so hard… if you’ve successfully quit, I need tips please!”

One fan offered some suggestions to Soma Apex, saying the key is to be determined, stay away from cigarettes and things that make him want to smoking, and even pray for help.

“First of Determination

Secondly ..don’t come near cigarettes again Thirdly: dont stay with people that might trigger you to take it for so long

Forth: pray and pray” she wrote.

Soma jokingly replied that only the prayer part seemed like a sure thing.

“Omo e be like say na no.4 oh sure pass” he replied.

