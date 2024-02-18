Nigerian comedian Seyi Law has maintained his views on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the current administration.

Despite the troubles the country is currently facing, the comedian returned to support the current administration on the X platform.

He claimed that he would rather follow Moses into the wilderness of Canaan than to benefit from slavery at the price of the future of his offspring.

He said that any government can easily take the centre stage in order to appease the masses, but he is in favour of this administration’s decision to stand out in order to rebuild, reset, and preserve the future.

Seyi Law declared he will denounce undeserving behaviour and offer constructive criticism.

Addressing those cursing in his mentions, Seyi Law declared that he will vote president Bola Tinubu again if another election is held tomorrow.

See netizens reactions;

doriisssssss said: “Nobody asked you. We honestly don’t care”

david_e_onochie penned: “How can someone that have sense always set himself up for drags all the time? 🤦‍♂️”

Junior wrote: “You leave wilderness travel go UK. SeyiLaw you will ask God for water and He will give you vinegar”

olatunde_89 stated: “We suppose report this man wey be like wetin dem forget ontop fire”

SEE POST: