A young Nigerian lady has shared the text messages she received from her married ex-boyfriend who broke up with her after being together for five years.

The lady, identified as @Steadi_lady took to the microblogging platform, X, to share the regretful moment of her ex-boyfriend.

According to her, her ex dumped her after five years together and left her to marry another woman.

In the text messages, he begged for mercy while reflecting on how the lady used to be there for him when things were tough, unlike his new wife.

He wrote:

“I’m totally sorry. I miss you Tinu. You were there for me even when I was hopeless. God, I’m so tired of this life. Why? Please, is there a space in your heart. Maybe in another life. I’m deadly tire.”

Sharing screenshots of the messages, the lady captioned it:

“My married ex at 3:45am. Wonder what he was thinking at the middle of the night. 💀 Hang in there young man, keep living with your choice. 👍.”

“Men are one funny creature. You can’t end a 5yrs relationship for this marriage and be tired already, you have to make it work my darling! Hang in there plis.”

See the texts below: