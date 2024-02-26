Three months after using charm on her boyfriend, a young woman has gone viral with a video that documents her dramatic transformation.

The woman could be seen sobbing and appearing disheveled at first glance in the video. She was, however, spotted quickly with her boyfriend, who was lavishing her with large quantities of cash.

A different segment of the video showed the woman with the newest iPad and iPhone, going on a spending spree, and spending a lot of time with her partner.

Social media users have responded to this video in a variety of ways, creating a stir online.

@Gidilagos: “Thank God say charm no Dey work for me🏃”.

@Killstanf: “E go cast 😂😂 e go beat jagbajagba commot for your body 💔😂😂🤲🏻”

@Systemjob02: If you won use the charm do the one wey the guy go get money also😹😹😹yunno fit lock me make hunger still dey wire us😹😹”.

@Generalodogwu: “You will later come back to your crying let the charm fade first 😢😂”.

@Its_wayne: “harm dey spoil .hundred 💯 You will still cry pro max, you won’t be able to do video this time”.

Watch the video below: