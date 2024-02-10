A married man has triggered angry reactions on on social media after sharing his opinion on the best kind of side chics for men to have.

The married man via the microblogging platform, Twitter, X, left many disappointed with his advice.

According to him the best type of side chics to have are working class women who live alone.

He further claimed it was just for cruise and he wasn’t serious, however, many refuse to believe his explanations and took to his comment section to drag him.

See some reactions below:

@ButterBabe__ wrote: “Lol. He better be the ones that rented the house 😂”

@GodzLeads stated: “Baba, if your wife no give you food for house for another 3weeks…..I no go pity yoooou!!”

@Tunmise01 reacted: “See wetin married man dey tweet 😭😭😭😭”

@TemiofRubyz asked: “wait, you made this tweet from experience or based on a survey?”

@kilo_man4 advised: “The best side chicks to have are no side chicks, stick to your partner and stay faithful, no sides!”

@MaverickThamani stated: “Embarrass your wife my brother. If you don’t embarrass her, who will?😌”

@pejusofine wrote: “Understanding wife dey try”