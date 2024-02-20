Famous Yoruba actor Seun Jimoh has counseled women against confessing to cheating because men will not overlook their women’s adultery.

This was disclosed by the actor via an Instagram post. Jimoh advised women not to disclose to their partners the details of their adultery or extramarital affairs.

The actor defended his advice by claiming that women should conceal their transgressions because men do not condone cheating.

He wrote: “Dear female, I know this may be a hard pill for men to swallow, if you ever by mistake cheat on your man, don’t ever confess! keep it between you and God.

“Men don’t forgive cheating and if they forgive you, they will hold it over and punish you with it for the rest of your life.”