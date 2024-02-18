Reality personality Phyna describes her experience after evading kidnappers attempt in Delta.

On Saturday night, the BBNaija season 7 winner took to her X page to report that she had been targeted for kidnapping.

In her narration, Phyna revealed that the unknown kidnappers hijacked four vehicles in front of the one she was in, and abducted everyone in the cars.

She said …

“So I got to Delta State today (GIG) we were moving in convoy and suddenly one of the cars drifted off the road, which led to a very minor accident, so we all had to stop to see what could be done, but since it was getting late my car and one other decided to continue the journey.

“Omo that was how the passengers of the 4 cars to the one I was in were kidnapped… they carried them out of their cars and left both cars empty in the middle of the road… see the way cars were turning and riding one way back omo i just dey shiver.”

Check out post …