Zainab Badmus, commonly referred to as Bewaji, has given her singer husband, Portable, a warm welcome upon his return to Nigeria.

The controversial musician and father of five has been in London for several weeks, working on projects with British rapper Skepta and others.

His wife, who could not wait for him to get home, had met him at Murtala Mohammed International Airport.

In a video Bewaji posted on her Instagram page, she was seen wearing a wig cap as she rushed to meet her man at the airport. The young lady almost went on her knees to greet her husband as she hugged him and then collected his box.

Captioning the video, she stated that it feels so good to have her man back.

“Good to see you babe”. she said.

