The well-known skit creator Sabinus has been informed by Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja of the steps he must take to pursue a romantic relationship with her.

Remember how Sabinus signed up for Lege’s online dating service to find a girlfriend?

The comedian also declared his desire to date Sharon Ooja romantically.

During a recent Instagram live session, the actress stated that she had two conditions for Sabinus to meet in order to demonstrate his seriousness about her.

She first requested that Sabinus record a video of himself declaring his love for her while hanging from a billboard in Lagos.

She asked Sabinus to eat twenty-five very spicy wings in twenty-five seconds, and he complied. This was her second request.

Lege Miami advised the actress, in response to her ridiculous demands, to just state that she is not into him.

Since money is not the only thing that matters, Sharon Ooja declared that she is not a materialistic girl. All she wants to know is if he is sincere.

In reaction,

Royalty said: “Sharon dey ment even for inside the cruise. Small pikin sense”

Z2HTV penned: “Everything is not money but you want him to dangle on a billboard in Lagos.”

VERIFIED homie noted: “Sabinus nah mumu man em fit go do am”

CHILD OF GRACE wrote: “Lege sef don dey feel for Sabinus🤣🤣🤣 – Sharon if you no like am tell am say you no like am na🤣🤣”

WATCH VIDEO:

No be kill Sharon Ooja wan kill Sabinus so? 😂 pic.twitter.com/lgzhR9Lakt — Dami’ Adenuga (@DAMIADENUGA) February 7, 2024

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js