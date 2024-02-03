Reactions have followed a gesture that appears to indicate that Portable and his fourth baby mama, Ashabi Simple, have reconciled after the singer publicly denied being her husband.

A minor dispute erupted between the singer and his baby mama after the latter described the former as her husband during an interview.

Portable had quickly come online to publicly deny her, as he emphasized that he has a wife at home and that she is a side chic and not a wife.

The two had seemingly parted and unfollowed each other on their respective pages.

In a new development, Ashabi Simple recently took to her TikTok account to continue to praise him and call him big names, and Portable reposted her video on his Instagram.

Read come reactions below:

a.b.i.o.l.a07 said: “Ah! Okay o😂 Baba e gba ope wa Lori Portable ati Ashabi”

jenny_spark said: “I don’t even know who’s first wife, 2nd baby mama and 6th wife. E no concern this user.”

janet__xoxox said: “If her parents/families LOVED her enough,she won’t be doing this 😂

If you like no love your children o”

ladyhyfe_ said: “This one is not loved at home 😩cause wth is this 😣olorun ma ma je ki omo wa se eru Ife keh 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️Chrisean elder sister 😒”

Watch the video below: