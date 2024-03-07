Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie showered her brother-in-law, Pete Edochie, with love and praise as he celebrates his 77th birthday today, March 7th.

In a heartfelt message shared online, the thespian expressed her admiration for the legendary actor, highlighting his charisma, wisdom, and warm heart.

She also emphasized the positive impact he has had on her life and the lives of others who know him.

On his birthday, Rita Edochie, who has known Pete Edochie for over 30 years, described him as “remarkably loving, caring, concerned, and simply amazing.”

The actress declared that her desire to be “part of the Edochie family” in her next life.

The actress concluded her message by wishing Pete Edochie good health, success, and unforgettable moments in the coming year.

She also expressed her continued love and respect for him, addressing him as “the great lion of Africa.”

In her words;

“IT’S MY GREAT HUSBAND’S BLESSED BIRTHDAY 🎂 🥳 CHIEF PETE EDOCHIE EBUBEDIKE, THE OGADAGIDI 1 NA OYI NA OMAMBALA .

IN OVER 30 SOMETHING YEARS OF KNOWING YOU AS MY DEAR HUSBAND’S BROTHER, I HAVE NEVER KNOWN ANY REGRETS NOR DISCOMFORT. IBOBO, YOU HAVE BEEN REMARKABLY LOVING, CARING, CONCERNED, AND SIMPLY AMAZING. I AM GREATLY DELIGHTED TO BE YOUR SISTER-IN-LAW 😊. I HAVE SAID IT BEFORE AND I WILL SAY IT AGAIN, IN MY NEXT LIFE, I WILL SURELY BE MARRIED BY THE EDOCHIES.

ON THIS SPECIAL DAY THAT MARKS ANOTHER YEAR OF YOUR WONDERFUL EXISTENCE, I WANT TO TAKE A MOMENT TO CELEBRATE THE INCREDIBLE PERSON YOU ARE .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY GREAT HUSBAND, YOUR CHARISMA, WISDOM, AND WARM HEART HAVE LEFT AN INDELIBLE MARK ON EVERYONE FORTUNATE ENOUGH TO KNOW YOU. MAY THIS YEAR BRING YOU BOUNDLESS JOY, SUCCESS, AND UNFORGETTABLE MOMENTS.

AS YOU BLOW OUT THE CANDLES, MAY YOUR WISHES SOAR HIGH AND YOUR DREAMS COME TRUE. YOUR PRESENCE IN OUR LIVES IS A TRUE BLESSING, AND TODAY IS A REMINDER TO CHERISH THE REMARKABLE SOUL THAT YOU ARE. ✨ ❤

HERE’S TO ANOTHER YEAR OF LAUGHTER, LOVE, AND UNFORGETTABLE MEMORIES.

CHEERS TO YOU MY GREAT BROTHER-IN-LAW LIKE NO OTHER! 🎉🎂

I WILL ALWAYS LOVE AND RESPECT YOU, LIVE IN LONGEVITY AND SOAR IMMENSELY .

WISHING YOU MORE OF MARCH THE 7TH

THE GREAT LION 🦁 OF AFRICA 🌍 👏 😍 👌 🙌.”

