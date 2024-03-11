Chisom Sophia, a popular skit maker known by her stage name Soso, recently acquired a brand new Lexus Rx350.

The news of the acquisition was announced by Soso herself on her Instagram page.

The white Lexus is reportedly worth millions of naira, with an estimated price tag of around 50 million naira.

Soso shared a video on her page celebrating her new Lexus Rx350, holding flowers and hugging the car.

She simply captioned the video; “If you see me drive by…”.

Fans of the content creator has taken to the comment section of her post to shower her with congratulatory messages.

See her post below;

