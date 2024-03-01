A Nigerian lady who is proud of her body despite her skin’s hairy nature demonstrates quite unique self-love as she shows off her beautiful self.

Taking to her official TikTok account, the lady simply known as @immadike, boldly displayed her hairy chest and legs in a video.

She revealed how she was body-shamed due to her hairy nature but expressed strong self-assurance to criticism.

While she expressed how she would not want to have as much body hair in her next life due to the extreme shaming she faced, she however, showcased deep pride in her body regardless of others opinions.

She wrote:

“Maybe in another world I won’t be too hairy and get body-shamed. Just kidding, just kidding. I love my hairy skin so much.”

lil Deralle noted: “Mama is not bad this is a good and best gift from God okay appreciate it.”

mhiznita opined: “My dear you’re so beautiful just the way you are, don’t make any to make you feel less of yourself.”

Bliss pretty reacted: “You are beautiful my love 9, can we be friends.”

Obitee said: “Just go for regular waxing. Ur good to go.”