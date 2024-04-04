A Nigerian lady has sparked online controversy after a public proposition directed at actor Stan Nze.

The lady, identified on Instagram as iis.who.iis, caused a stir by commenting on Stan Nze ‘s page.

She openly expressed her desire for a relationship with the married actor, suggesting herself as an option if he ever decided to cheat on his wife, Blessing Obasi.

This proposition has been met with swift criticism from many Nigerians online.

Many users expressed concern for the woman’s well-being, suggesting she might need help.

They condemned the woman’s behavior, accusing her of disrespecting Stan Nze’s wife and the concept of marriage.

gift.scentsation asked: “Madam are you sure you’re okay like this ? Typing this on a married man’s page knowing fully people will see it even his wife! Some of you just have some stupid audacity cos wtf is this your comment?”

queenzy_precious wrote: “You go wait tire, even if you are long life and prosperity, he will never look your way. Okpo.”

ladyhelengee reacted: “Ha!!! What? I think your red and yellow cables in your brain are touching go for a check up.”

victor.chinweuba stated: “You’re not his kinda woman 😂 look around.”

___edith.of.the.goodlife asked: “Asin you’re that shameless????? Such a disgusting sight”

See below;

ALSO READ:“Partners asking for DNA test painful but understandable” – BBNaija’s Doyin David shares her 2 cent on paternity tests