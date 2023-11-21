Nigerian influencer, VeryDarkMan has said a powerful prayer for Popular singer, Davido on his birthday today, November 21.

Taking to his Instagram page, the content creator prayed for OBO’s good health, long life, and continued success in the music industry.

He prayed that his late son, Ifeanyi would be the last child he would bury.

As he celebrates the singer’s birthday, VeryDarkMan revealed that he has been a fan of Davido for 10 years.

He then sent a warning to the Grammys, implying that Davido is a force to be reckoned with and that they will regret not giving him the recognition he deserves.

In his words:

“Today is his birthday and I will go straight to the point…..

@davido Ifeanyi will be the last child you will bury,you will watch all your children grow

DAVID-I wish you good health,in capital letters GOOD HEALTH(I say capital letters because good health is important)

DAVID-music business is not easy and you have successfully stood tall for more than 10years,I wish your many more years at the top

DAVID GOD BLESS YOU…………happy birthday

Is funny how I have been a fan of this n!!ggga for over 10years now since “back when” ft neeto C,and now I know you personally lol,if David has 1000 instagram post trust me I have commented on 970 that’s how well I have been following this n!!ha lol……..oh and Grammy yall will learn the hard way don’t play”

