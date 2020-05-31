Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels may be expecting her first child but she is already a stepmother.

Regina has occasionally taken to social media to share photos of herself and step-kids spending family time together. Among one of Regina’s step-daughter is Julia Nwoko, a young and pretty lady who is older than the Nollywood actress.

Just recently, we discovered the Instagram page of Regina’s step-daughter and she is indeed a beauty to behold just like her step mum. Check out photos of Julia below:

Some months ago, Ned Nwoko posted a lovely family photo on his official Instagram page. The business mogul was spotted with his last wife, Regina, and some of his children on his private jet. Julia was also among the children spotted aboard the aircraft.

Check out the post below:

