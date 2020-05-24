President Muhammadu Buhari today joined his family for Eid prayers at home, as he kept with the Presidential Taskforce COVID19 protocol against mass gatherings, as well as the directive of the Sultan of Sokoto suspending Eid congregational prayers across the country.

The President in a statement said, “Even as we mark the successful end of the Ramadan, and the commemoration of Eid-el-Fitr, we are doing so mindful of the times we are in. Let us continue to reflect on the lessons and virtues of this season, and sustain them beyond the celebrations. I wish you all Eid Mubarak.”

See photos below;

HOT NOW