In the last 24 hours, there have been reports of Nigerian big money spender, Hushpuppi, been arrested by the Interpol alongside the FBI in Dubai.

Hushpuppi is popular for his flashy lifestyle on social media with no particular trace to his source of livelihood.

Although, the report of his arrest is yet to be confirmed, Nigerians have however, taken to social media to speculate on the crime he committed if truly he was arrested.

There are reports that Huspuppi’s arrest could be related to an unemployment claim fraud which was meant for Native Americans during the coronavirus pandemic running into over $100 million with reports stating that the masterminds have been traced to having links with Nigeria.

Well, Nigerian producer Samuel Oguachuba popularly referred to as Samklef has reacted to the report as he stated that anyone without a legitimate source of income should stay away from social media.

He wrote, “If u know ur hustle no tight stay off social media don’t play yourself trying to prove a point to people…cause they will laff @ you when u go down! Be wise!”

