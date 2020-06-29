Nigerian football player, John Mikel Obi recently shared an epic throwback photo of himself on social media which has received reactions from celebrities as well as fans.

Mikel shared the photo via his Instagram page yesterday, June 28 and captioned it “Haha young me old days.”

After he uploaded the photo the likes of Paul Okoye better known as Rude Boy as well as Mikel’s junior colleagues, Alex Iwobi laughed out loud, Moses Simon simply commented a heart emoji, while Omeruo doubted the throwback photo being same Mikel he knows.

See the reactions below;

Fans also reacted with many stating that the future of the football star back then was unpredictable.

