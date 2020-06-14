Recall that Cristiano Ronaldo lost a penalty when Juventus played against AC Milan on Friday in the second leg of the Italian Super Cup semifinal

However, Nigerians who are known to take side between him and his arch rival from Barcelona, Lionel Messi have also returned with their banters.

After Ronaldo lost the penalty kick, Nigerians took to social media to refer to him as the ‘Portuguese Hushpuppi’ as a result of the fact that he is from Portugal and because of his wealth and riches.

Recall that Ronaldo was just named the first football Billionaire ever, according to Forbes.

This also concise with the same week the real Hushpuppi was reported to have been arrested in Dubai by the Interpol in fraud related cases.

See some of Nigerians reactions following the penalty kicked lost by Ronaldo;

"Portuguese Hushpuppi" really trending LMAO!! MESSI FC is dangerous, no mercy. 😈😂😂😂😂 — maryummm (@ums____) June 14, 2020

Portuguese hushpuppi deceived us with gym pictures Sha😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/i2Ggy545pD — 21🕯️🧡 (@kida_p_) June 14, 2020

Call him whatever you like but Ronaldo is the 1st Sport Man to become a Billionaire and he's also the 1st Billionaire to loose a penalty. 😁 Portuguese HushPuppi — Adewale ❁ (@TheDewale) June 14, 2020

Which one is Portuguese hushpuppi again nah? U guys are just so impossible on this birdapp https://t.co/vk8b02oBY3 — shiffynero clothings (@shiffynero) June 14, 2020

Nothing wey I no go see for Nigeria Twitter… Which one be Portuguese Hushpuppi again 🙆🙆🙆 But no cap sha, Messi is the GOAT 🐐 — Abuja Governor 🇳🇬 (@CuteHim_) June 14, 2020

😂 Ronaldo don turn Portuguese Hushpuppi — Sir Bobby (@Sirbobby200) June 14, 2020

You people calling CR7 Portuguese Hushpuppi are Ota Aje — Adebola Giwa (@Samonsagudu_jnr) June 14, 2020

