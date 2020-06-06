Husband of tennis world star and co-founder of Reddit, Alexis Ohanian has stepped down as a member of the company’s board of directors for a black man to be replaced by him.

His decision stems from the public outcry over racial injustice to the black community. As a white husband to a black woman and child, Alexis deems it necessary to respect the black culture as their race has been disrespected for so long. He seeks equality in his area of work.

Alexis announced his resignation in an instagram post, urging the company to replace him with a black man and promised to use future proceeds from Reddit to serve the black community.

He wrote

I co-founded @reddit 15 years ago to help people find community and a sense of belonging.?

It is long overdue to do the right thing. I’m doing this for me, for my family, and for my country. I’m saying this as a father who needs to be able to answer his black daughter when she asks: “What did you do?” I have resigned as a member of the reddit board, I have urged them to fill my seat with a black candidate, and I will use future gains on my Reddit stock to serve the black community, chiefly to curb racial hate, and I’m starting with a pledge of $1M to @kaepernick7’s @yourrightscamp? I believe resignation can actually be an act of leadership from people in power right now. To everyone fighting to fix our broken nation: do not stop.

HOT NOW