Few hours after Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh revealed that she has forgiven her estranged spouse, Olakunle Churchill, the actress has reiterated that she however is not asking for forgiveness from him.

In a recent post she shared on her Instagram page, the mother of one wrote,

“YES, I SAID WHAT I SAID..

I forgive every single person who tried to hurt me(Knowingly and Unknowingly).

I deserve all the good things of life so yes I do accept the gift of forgiveness..

Yes you may not DESERVE/Or asked for my forgiveness but I’m giving it anyways not for your sake but FOR MY GROWTH..

Because I love myself so much, I am giving myself a chance to also be forgiven by my Heavenly Father!!

Ooo No I AINT asking for forgiveness in return, NEVER EVER WILL..

I am doing the right thing just for ME PERIOD!! ALTHOUGH MY FORGIVENESS DONT MEAN I AM STUPID, NOT ALL FORGIVENESS NEEDS RECONNECTIONS”

Dikeh had earlier disclosed that she forgave her ex during an interview with a journalist, Dele Momodu on the importance of forgiveness, adding that she has come to realize that forgiveness is not about the next person but about oneself.

When asked about her attitude to forgiveness and vindictiveness, she said;

“A man I love and respect always, talked to me about forgiveness and I have come to realize that forgiveness is not about the next person.

I know that forgivessness is not about the next person but the explanation I got recently really wowed me.

