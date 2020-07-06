An entertainment journalist identifies as Abdulhamied_AA has sparked a huge debate on Twitter following his comment on women who do multiple ear piercings.

According to the journalist, he opined that women who pierce their ears two or more stand the risk of not getting married.

He said, “No reasonable man will marry a lady that has more than one ear piercing. Yes i said it.”

His comment has however, generated a lot of mixed reactions from Twitter users, while some supported him, others blasted him.

HOT NOW