Runtown has sparked off dating rumours with popular 20-year-old black Australian model, Adut Akech Bior. The rumors were ignited after the model took to her official Instagram page and shared a loved up video of herself and Runtown.

Since the video surfaced, it has been making the rounds on the internet. While many commended her striking original beauty, persons like Tunde Ednut congratulated Runtown for finally finding love.

See video below ;

Adut Akech is a South Sudanese Australian model who began modeling as a teenager and has now risen to be identified with ‘A list’ models. Adut is a refugee who has been residing in Australia since the South Sudanese war began in 2013 and ended in February 2020.

