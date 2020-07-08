Nigerian artiste Onome Onokohwomo also known as Yung6ix today 8th of July clocked 31.

According to Wikipedia, Onokohwomo was born and raised in Warri, Delta State.

He grew up as the oldest child in a family of five, and took a strong interest in music at a young age. While a student at FGC Warri, he engaged himself in rap battles and developed a friendlier relationship with like-minded students, which led to the formation of the hip hop group G-Squad.

The group soon began performing at various talent shows in Delta State. Music remained their unmatched and true passion.

Yung6ix has featured with the likes of Wizkid, MI among others. And he is known for his solid rap verses.

On 11 August 2019, Yung6ix was signed as the first Ambassador to the fast growing e-commerce firm Patricia, one of the largest traders of Bitcoin and gift cards in West Africa.

HOT NOW