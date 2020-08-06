BBNaija: “I don’t regret picking Dorathy as Deputy HOH ahead of Nengi” – Ozo (Video)

Lover boy at the Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ show, Ozo has revealed that he does not regret picking Dorathy as deputy Head of house ahead of Nengi.

It would be recalled that Ozo won the head of house task some days ago and surprised many when he chosed Dorathy as his Deputy ahead of Nengi who has become his love interest in the house.

Speaking to Big Brother during his diary session, Ozo who had earlier apologised to Nengi for his action stated that he does not regret any of his actions because his parents have always taught him how good it is to maintain friendship.

He noted that Dorathy has ensured he’s having a good tenure as the head of house as she’s been advising him.

See video below: