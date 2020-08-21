BBnaija: Laycon, Erica & Nengi are the most Google searched housemates

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Within just Five weeks of the commencement of Big Brother Naija Lockdown edition, some housemates have been able to gain loyal fan bases.

The first week of the show saw great acceptance on social media after which users began to stan with their favourite housemates.

However, the past weeks have seen housemates, Nengi, Laycon and Erica consistently dominate popular search engine, Google as it has on social media platforms. Top searches for Nengi include her infamous fight with latest evictee, Kaisha as well as her ‘friendzone’ situation with Ozo.

Laycon is not just famous online but interestingly has the most searched traffic overall. The housemate has piqued interests for his striking personality and his musical prowess which has viewers digging up his songs.

Erica, on the other hand, spotted the biggest search spike for her ‘entanglement’ with billionaire son, Kiddwaya.

Other housemates who have generated impressive searches include Ka3na, Dorathy, Kiddwaya.

