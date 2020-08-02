TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddawaya in action again, caught under the…

Patoranking finally takes delivery of his $225k (₦86.4M)…

See Nigerians’ reactions to the story of a man whose…

#BBNaija: Ozo rests his head on Dorathy’s ‘chest’ as she rubs his…

#BBNaija: Nengi spits fire as she reports Dorathy’s…

Regina Daniels slays in new photo beside a Bentley in new…

“I have not even started giving birth to kids” – Mercy…

#BBNaija: Ozo finally takes a bold stance, tell Ka3na he is done…

Shoprite to leave Nigeria after 15 years

#BBNaija: Nengi spits fire as she reports Dorathy’s behaviour to Neo after she was accused of snatching male housemates (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA
0 797

Well, it Seems the drama at the Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ show is just getting started as things continue to get more intense between Nengi and Dorathy over Ozo.

The drama started earlier this morning when Dorathy slammed Nengi for always seeking attention as she urged her to face a man in the house and stop playing with the emotions of ladies who are interested.

Dorathy and her team which include Erica also stated that Nengi has nothing to offer than to attract boys in the house with her massive backside.

Related Posts

2018 BBNaija Housemate, Rico Swavey reveals how he…

#BBNaija: Erica and Kiddawaya in action again,…

On a normal day, Lucy can’t stand where I am…

Not too pleased with this, Nengi reported the case to Neo who seems to have become her new best friend as she noted that she’s ready to face anyone who tries to stand in her way.

See video of Nengi ranting about Dorathy’s behavior below:

Read also: I stopped smoking because of Coronavirus – Reminisce reveals (Video)

OluA 1802 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply