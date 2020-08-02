#BBNaija: Nengi spits fire as she reports Dorathy’s behaviour to Neo after she was accused of snatching male housemates (Video)

Well, it Seems the drama at the Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ show is just getting started as things continue to get more intense between Nengi and Dorathy over Ozo.

The drama started earlier this morning when Dorathy slammed Nengi for always seeking attention as she urged her to face a man in the house and stop playing with the emotions of ladies who are interested.

Dorathy and her team which include Erica also stated that Nengi has nothing to offer than to attract boys in the house with her massive backside.

Not too pleased with this, Nengi reported the case to Neo who seems to have become her new best friend as she noted that she’s ready to face anyone who tries to stand in her way.

See video of Nengi ranting about Dorathy’s behavior below:

