BBNaija:”Erica is lying, she is the same age with Lucy”- Fan points out why Erica may be Lucy’s agemate

A fan and viewer of the BBNaija lockdown episode has accused one of the most talked-about housemates on the show, Erica of lying about her age saying she is Lucy’s agemate.

The fan alleged that Erica might as well be in the same age bracket with Lucy, another housemate on the show that is constantly dragged by housemates and viewers alike because of her age. Lucy is always getting dragged for being and looking like the oldest female housemate on this season of the reality Tv show.

Recall that, the first housemate to ever get in trouble about the authenticity of her age is the beautiful Nengi. But recently, a viewer has pointed out why Erica may not have been entirely truthful about her age.

The social media user pointed out that Erica has the same facial folds as Lucy which is not meant to be on the face of a 26-years-old.

See the post below:

Many reactions have trailed this post with some disagreeing while some agreed saying most of the housemates’ ages are fake.