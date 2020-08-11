TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

At over 80 years of age, Alaafin Of Oyo gets another new wife who…

Davido’s family, the Adelekes buy another Jet (Photo)

#BBNaija: Teni leads serious prayer session to release Laycon…

Wailing as FAAN staff, Chidinma Ajoku, who was crushed to death…

Husband denies abandoning his wife and kids because of their blue…

#BBNaija: “I barely managed not to go down with Kiddwaya last…

BBNaija: “I want to kiss you” – Dorathy shocks other housemates…

Nigerian female graduate who dumped chemistry for shoemaking…

Pastor who went viral after placing a curse on a man to ”suffer…

Bobrisky shows class as he flaunts the interior of his car(Video)

Social Media drama
By OluA
Bobrisky finally reacts to his arrest rumors as more dirty details emerge
0

Popular controversial cross-dresser, Bobrisky has once again shown fans why he’s regarded as number one in the business as he stirred up social media with his latest drama.

Bobrisky whose real name is Idris Okuneye took to his Instagram Page to show off his car interior and what looks like an escort, which has got most of his fans talking.

The Instagram male barbie captioned the post with a message that showed he’s not ready to leave his throne as the number one cross-dresser as he wrote: ‘Baby Girl’

READ ALSO

OAP Toolz melt fans heart with adorable first picture of her…

Pastor who went viral after placing a curse on a man to…

See video of Bobrisky’s police escorts below:

View this post on Instagram

Baby girl

A post shared by okuneye idris Olanrewaju (@bobrisky222) on

You might also like More from author

Leave a Reply