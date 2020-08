Mavin boss and the veteran Nigerian music producer, Don Jazzy has reacted to the shaming comments people are passing on to BBNaija’s Erica for sleeping with billionaire son Kiddwaya on national TV.

According to Don Jazzy, all those shaming Erica and Kiddwaya are hypocrites as they might do worse than what the two did on national TV.

He said those who will use cucumber on national TV are those trying to ‘cancel’ someone who just fell in love with a fine rich boy.