Nigerian celebrities hail comic actor Saka at 57

Comic actor Oyetoro Hafiz was showered with encomiums and well wishes from colleagues as well as fans on Thursday as he clocked 57.

The likes of Broda Shaggi, Adeniyi Johnson, Woli Arole, Kunle Afod were among the stars who took to social media to felicitate with Saka.

Saka, whom many in the entertainment industry referred to as “dad”, had earlier taken to social media to thank God for a new age.

He wrote: “PLUS ONE; ALHAMDULILLAH!”

Saka also noted that he has loads of reasons to appreciate God.

I have every course to happily say “thank you GOD” because HE has been with me, HE is with me and HE will continue to be with me. Am plus one again. … IT IS WELL.”

Celebrating with Saka, Broda Shaggi said: HAPPY BIRTHDAY DAD. Thanks for Everything sir. More life to come 🙏❤️ 🎂

Nollywood actor Salami Rotimi said: Happy birthday to a rare gem. Happy birthday to you Daddy.

You are indeed a superhuman. Thanks for been you sir.

Princesscomedian: “Happy birthday baba(dad).”

Wole Arole: Simply Saka. Love you DAD.