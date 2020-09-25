BBNaija 2020: Dorathy faces accusations as photo of her doing the unwarranted in the box room emerges(photo)

Big Brother Housemate, Dorathy has been caught several times paying close attention to the cameras in the BBNaija house than any of the housemates since the show began till date.

In a strange photo shared online, Dorathy was this time caught on camera staring at the camera in the box room to the point that it looked like a horror movie, Kemi Filani News Reports.

However, there have been speculations from the concerned audience that the housemate, fakes her personality on the show since she is so camera conscious.

Do you think she fakes her personality or not?

See photo and reactions below;