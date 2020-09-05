BBNaija: BrightO, Tolanibaj and Wathoni hook up (Photos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Evicted BBNaija Housemates, BrightO, Wathoni and Tolanibaj have hooked up outside the house.

The trio were seen having fun in pictures shared by Tolanibaj via her social media handle.

Tolanibaj went on to caption the photos the coolest kids of Lagos and she revealed she was happy spending the week with BrightO and Wathoni.

Since their eviction from the house, BrightO and Wathoni seems to be considering the relationship they started in the BBnaija house and there are possibilities it could get serious.

This comes as the two have been spotted together repeatedly since their eviction from the house.

