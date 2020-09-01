#BBnaija: Housemates guess who will walk down the aisle first, check out what they have to say about Kiddwaya(Video)

As BBNaija lockdown season gets intense following the recent evictions and the new changes in the house, Housemates which include, Ozo Nengi, Trickytee and Neo had a chat on who would walk down the aisle first.

While Ozo disclosed that he intends to get married latest at the age of 30, Neo on his part revealed he is still hustling.

However, the housemates were uncertain about Billionaire son, Kiddwaya as they all chorused “we don’t know,” meaning they are not sure if he will get married.

Well, this may be as a result of Kiddwaya’s flirty behaviour in the house.

Kiddwaya has a not so serious relationship with Erica and his father, Terry Waya has also given their relationship his blessing..

Watch video below;