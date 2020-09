BBNaija: I’ve to focus on my career for now – Erica opens up on relationship with Kiddwaya (video)

BBNaija 2020 disqualified housemate, Erica in a recent interview talked about her love interest, Kiddwaya and their relationship.

Erica went on to describe Kidd as an intelligent guy as she recounts he was close to her during their stay in the BBNaija lockdown house.

She went on to speak about their relationship as she disclosed she still likes him but she has to focus on her career for now.

Erica added that anything could happen in future.