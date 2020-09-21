TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


BBNaija: Ka3na shares inspiring experience with people from poor families as she slays in a Rolls Royce (Photo)

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello

Former BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Ka3na has advised her fans and followers to strive to be successful in life.

Unlike her who has tasted success at an early age and tripled it to secure a better future for her child, she has advised all to make conscious effort to become successful people regardless of them being born poor.

“If you don’t come from a rich family let a rich family come from you”, she wrote.

See post below;

Recall that Ka3na and Lilo were the first housemates to be evicted from the lockdown house.

Ka3na, a 26-year-old entrepreneur from Rivers, Nigeria, opened up that she was once married, but things happened between them and they had to go their separate ways.

