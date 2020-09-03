BBNaija: Reactions as Kiddwaya’s mum declared that her son cannot be manipulated by any woman

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
kiddwaya-mum

BBNaija housemate, Kiddwaya’s mum has taken to Facebook to declare that her son cannot be manipulated by any woman. She said the handsome and well-built housemate who happens to be her son is not a woman wrapper but a man that has his own will.

kidds-mum

In a recent post which she shared via her Facebook page, she noted that her son, Kiddwaya is not any way a woman wrapper.

Speaking further, she said he is a focused man who cannot be easily manipulated.

“You cannot manipulate him in the house, no be woman wrapper”, she wrote.

After sharing the message on Facebook, Kiddwaya’s fans took to the comment section to praise their favorite. However, some fans accused her of trying to shade Erica with her post.

See the post and reactions below,

kidd-mum-fb-post

kidd-mum-2-post

 

The billionaire heir recently told his on-and-off romantic partner, Erica that he does not want to be caught up in a complex situation with her.

 

