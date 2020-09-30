BBNaija: The moment Laycon stepped into his new ride from Innoson (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Winner of Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, 2020 reality television show, Laycon, has finally received his 30 Million Naira cheque.

Laycon received his cheque, a car and a house key from the organizers of the show.

The presentation was done live on BBNaija channel on DSTV and GOTV.

The grand prize contains a cheque of 30 million, car, a house, Dubai trip for 2, one year free supply of Pepsi, Indomie and Munch it.

Laycon had trounced Dorathy, Nengi, Neo and Vee, the top five BBNaija housemates, who contested for the bragging rights of the reality TV show’s season 5.

He walked away with N85 million Naira worth of prizes.

