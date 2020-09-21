TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


#BBNaija: Who am I to have made it this far? – Laycon reacts as he makes it to the grand finale

Big Brother Naija 2020
By OluA

Big Brother Naija housemate, Laycon seems to be surprise to be among the finalists this season.

Recall that Laycon escaped eviction last night as he secured a spot in the finale alongside Dorathy, Vee, Nengi and Neo.

After Sunday night live eviction, Laycon speaking to housemates, expressed shock that he was still in the house.

According to him, he is a nobody and an artiste who was struggling in Lagos but now a finalist.

Laycon said: “Who am I to have made it this far.

“I’m just one artiste in Lagos that got rejected during my IT days even with my CV.

“I’m a nobody but I’m in the finale. Thank God.”

One of the five finalists in the Lockdown house will emerge winner of the BBNaija season 5 and go home with grand prize worth N85m next Sunday.

