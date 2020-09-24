Has he gotten death threats too?-Instagram big boy, Chidi Mike finally apologises to Erica and her fans (video)

Instagram big boy and car dealer, Chidi Mike aka CMC have tendered an unreserved apology to disqualified Big Brother reality star, Erica and her management over the recent altercation over failed promises.

Recall that the duo clashed after Chidi failed to redeem the pledge and called out Erica and her management, accusing them of trying to bring down his reputation.

Speaking to comic actress, Chigul via an instalive session, CMC tendered his apology to Erica, revealing he unknowing transferred his aggression on the reality star. He also said he was not the same person he was yesterday as he is a totally different man.

Watch the video below;