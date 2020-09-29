‘I couldn’t face my family and friends’ – Erica finally talks about her disqualification from the show (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Big Brother Naija 2020
By Habeeb Bello
erica2

BBNaija season 5 disqualified housemates, Erica has finally broken her silence since her shameful exit from the reality show.

Speaking about how she felt about her disqualification from the reality show. According to the 26 year old, her disqualification from the show came as a shock to her and she was really embarrassed.

Erica

Erica added that she did not know how to face her families and friends after her disqualification from the show. The actress disclosed that she was wowed by the amount of love she got from her fans and she questioned why people love her regardless of how she misbehaved in the house.

Watch the full video below;

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Erica reveals what she did the moment she came on social media after her disqualification from the BBNaija house..

A post shared by BBNaija Lockdown 🔐 (@bigbrotherradio) on

 

