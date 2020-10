Regina Daniels and husband, Ned Nwoko unfollow each other on Instagram

Nollywood actress and mother of one, Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband Ned Nwoko have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

A look at the couple official Instagram pages show they are no longer following each other on the platform, the reason behind this action however remains unknown.

This is coming one week after Regina celebrated their son Munir Neji Nwoko, who recently clocked three months.