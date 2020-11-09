Reactions as video of a local government chairman in Adamawa assaulting a mechanic surfaces online

A video of the chairman of Maiha Local Government Council, Idi Aminu Turakin Pakka, assaulting a mechanic, has been shared online and it has sparked reactions.

In the 30 seconds video, Pakka could be seen charging at the mechanic before he slapped him in the face.

Twitter user @mustapha_ribadu, who shared the photo online, wrote

”ADAMAWA STATE LOCAL GOVERNMENT CHAIRMAN CAUGHT ON CAMERA ASSAULTING A MECHANIC”

Nigerians have taken to social media to blast the local government chairman for his act. They opined that no matter what the mechanic had done to him, he should have handled matters in a more civil way.

See also: Trump’s wife Melania is ‘counting the minutes to divorce’ after his presidential defeat, former aide claims

Watch the video and see reactions below