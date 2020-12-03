Young lady builds a house for herself with less than N50K salary

A South African lady recently took to social media to announce that she built for herself a house despite being on a salary equivalent to N50,000 in Nigerian currency.
The lady identifies as Mazikode Samke shared the photo of the building revealing how she saved to erect the structure.
She wrote;
”She is so small and beautiful like her mom though been through a lot took a whole 4 months to finish with momy earning a 2k salary.
Well, i had 10k saving intially then i took a 5k loan which i paid back in monthly from August till december but the material wasn’t enough so i asked from friends and family they helped out.”
