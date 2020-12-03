TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘She doesn’t look okay’ – Nigerians react to…

I can marry more women if I want and Regina knows that can happen…

My father beats me anytime I want to leave the house –…

Bobrisky shares video of him hugging and lying on a bed with a…

I’ve been dating Burna Boy secretly for 2 years –…

Toyin Abraham, Omoni Oboli, other Nollywood celebrities react as…

Nigerians react as video of Ini Edo getting married surfaces

Osaze Odemwingie calls out Kanu Nwankwo’s wife, Amara for…

20k salary earners should have nothing to do with relationships…

Young lady builds a house for herself with less than N50K salary

LifestyleSocial Media drama
By OluA

A South African lady recently took to social media to announce that she built for herself a house despite being on a salary equivalent to N50,000 in Nigerian currency.

The lady identifies as Mazikode Samke shared the photo of the building revealing how she saved to erect the structure.

READ ALSO

‘Don’t be stupid like me’ – Lady…

Drama as disappointed customer shares the amount she paid…

See also:“One day we will all agree that one woman won’t be enough for a man” – Lady says

She wrote;

”She is so small and beautiful like her mom though been through a lot took a whole 4 months to finish with momy earning a 2k salary.

Well, i had 10k saving intially then i took a 5k loan which i paid back in monthly from August till december but the material wasn’t enough so i asked from friends and family they helped out.”

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘She doesn’t look okay’ – Nigerians react to video of Regina…

I can marry more women if I want and Regina knows that can happen – Chief…

My father beats me anytime I want to leave the house – 25years old banker…

Bobrisky shares video of him hugging and lying on a bed with a man named “Niyi”

I’ve been dating Burna Boy secretly for 2 years – Lady says…

Toyin Abraham, Omoni Oboli, other Nollywood celebrities react as Mercy Johnson…

Nigerians react as video of Ini Edo getting married surfaces

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Young lady builds a house for herself with less than N50K salary

“One day we will all agree that one woman won’t be enough for a man”…

Stefflon Don reacts to viral cheating allegations against boyfriend, Burna Boy…

My husband, Ned Nwoko can marry more wives, It has never been a problem –…

Duncan Mighty fires men whose wives have cars but their moms are still trekking

I’m so glad I made my sweet Mama laugh – Iyabo Ojo says as she…

Highly endowed model, Sanchi and mother cause stir on social media as they rock…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More