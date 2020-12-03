Young lady builds a house for herself with less than N50K salary

A South African lady recently took to social media to announce that she built for herself a house despite being on a salary equivalent to N50,000 in Nigerian currency.

The lady identifies as Mazikode Samke shared the photo of the building revealing how she saved to erect the structure.

See also:“One day we will all agree that one woman won’t be enough for a man” – Lady says

She wrote;